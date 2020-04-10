Column-A Social Will Be Held This Saturday Dórea – Sheet Victory

Our Cup

How to noticiei just yesterday this column, the regulars at the Copacabana Palace hotel, as this columnist is saddened by the forcible closure of the hotel. He will close the doors for now, until the end of may. And, as you may know, the hotel industry is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, that of coronaviruses. Only two residents remain at the hotel, Andrea Natal, general manager of the Group’s Belmond on the Brazilian, who manages the hotel, and the singer Jorge Ben Jor, who lived there for 2 years. Guess what: the Pantry, the hotel’s most traditional and historic of Brazil, and is the first building of the restaurant, which was founded in August, 1923, at 96 years of history, has never had to shut the door.