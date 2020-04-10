Column On The Aragon Newspaper And The Illustrated Journal Illustrated

On request

Do not buy anything from anyone who disrespects you.

Do not buy from those who take advantage of the pandemic to make a profit.

Do not buy from anyone who puts greed above the health.

Being a citizen means to take action against those who don’t respects you.

Written only yesterday…

Work, because life is short, and there’s no way for the long delay! Don’t waste your minutes without a penalty! Not to make light of you.

– Olavo Bilac.

The margin of error

The survey Datafolha revealed that 76% of people are in favour of social isolation to combat a pandemic of the coronavirus.

The problem is that the 18% who think that it’s just a gripezinha without any major consequences.

This is what is seen saracoteando so, at the expense of the vast majority of the population.

Colour

Seeing in the newspapers and on the net Globe, I came to the sad conclusion that you have already died…

The elections

The TSE is working with the possibility of the postponement of the elections for the 6th of December, a Sunday.

There is not on the horizon, Justice, election, the possibility to extend the terms of office, at least for the time being.

If the pandemic becomes more severe, the story changes.

The metaphysical

What is the rationale for releasing the prisoners, dangerous on account of the pandemic, if it does not then there is no case of coronavirus in the prisons, and threatening to arrest those who break the quarantine?

Was I crazy, or has the world gone mad?

He said:

“Some of the people from the government went to their heads they are thinking… they were normal people, but all of a sudden turned, and the stars speak by the elbows, has five. At the time of them have not arrived yet. The time will come for them. My pen works, and I’m not afraid to use the pen.

Jair jair bolsonaro in a statement that it is of no use to enhance to your self-image.

Chat fast

– I have a feeling that there is a growing mood of resignation…

Never, never, myth is not going to resign…

I’m talking about the renunciation of material things and letting go of superfluous things, to the value of the simple things that really matter…

Listing

Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the World Health Organization, is a member of a marxist party, and was elected to the position thanks to the support of China.

Got 133 votes in the 185 countries of the voters.

This can help you to understand why it holds the support of all of the distortions in the chinese on the coronavirus.

The masks

Companies in the apparel and home furnishings from When the the earth, of the flour of the manioc (cassava), will deliver the masks to be distributed free of charge.

The city will assist with a portion of the raw material.

A Trade Association When he made the call, promptly responded to by the business community.

The project is to produce 17 thousand masks.

And since you ask, not to offend you…

It will be that, after all, what are we going to be human, to be human?

In the photo, the queue last night in the Box. thank you..

Not going to happen

It won’t take long for the re-opening of some of the activities in the city.

Definitely not the people you are helping.

And His Pozzobom it was, of course, about the back-and-forth of people who were supposed to be in the house:

If there is an increase in the cases of the coronavirus, there will be a new ordinance closing and everything is not going to do in advance to make a protest in front of city hall.

Looking at the neglect that he sees in the street, someone takes away the reason for the mayor?

The retail of books in Brazil, he begins to feel the effects of the pandemic

The retail sector of the book market in Brazil began to register the impact of a pandemic of a new coronavirus in the most recent installment of the survey Panel in the Retail of Books in Brazil, with data collected by Nielsen and published by the National association of book Publishers (SNEL) on Monday, the 6th. In last week’s review, at the end of march, it has registered a 40% drop in sales.

In the whole of the third year of 2020, which have been sold to eur 2.82 million copies and the revenue is recorded in the market was approximately us$ 128,63 million, which represents a decrease of size 4.09 vol -%, and 4.44% in value, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The period is marked by the initial impacts of the covid-19, which is closed most of the stores in the big cities of brazil. In a statement, the manager of Nielsen Bookscan, Ismael Borges goes on to explain that the market needs to understand the consequences of the crisis in the next few weeks : “in The third sentence is already experiencing the impact of the pandemic, and, once again, the editorial sees the interruption, the resumption of growth in the role of an event for others,” he said.

“The numbers are in the Q3 (as of march) started out very well, especially in week 10, when the sale of Woman’s Day posted a growth of 29% with respect to the 2019 bonds. But with the arrival of the crisis has been a cause of huge concern for the market, which is the 12th week showed a drop of 40% in sales. Our prediction is that this number is due to get worse in the next Panel, because all the stores are, with turnover almost to zero,” said Mark da Veiga Pereira, the president of the SNEL, also in a statement.

In the first nine months of the year 2020, the industry is still showing positive results, according to the survey, with 9,58 million books sold, and total sales of approximately us$471,37 million. In addition, the growth rate was 2.69% in terms of volume and 1.68% in value.

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Lady Gaga will concert to raise funds for

The World Health Organization (WHO), the director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has announced on Monday 6th that it will be partnering with the singer to Lady Gaga, and the Institution as a Global Citizen to hold a successful event, called One World: Together, At Home in A World: working Together in the Home.

The Shows will be presented, with the aim of raising funds to fight the new coronavirus in the world. The event will be broadcast in digital format on the 18th of April, on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and will have the guests already confirmed, in addition to Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma. The show will be Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

According to Lady Gaga, the amounts collected will help the health care professionals who are on the front lines in the fight against the covid-19, and on the charitable institutions, local and regional, that will help the infected with the food, shelter, and medical care. At a news conference, Tedros Adhanom, said that, “the pandemic of the covid-19 still impacting heavily on families, communities, and nations all over the world. But it’s also given rise to acts of great generosity, solidarity and co-operation”. Her he told me in an interview that it is only in the last seven days, the entertainment industry raised nearly US$ 35 million to the fund for the support of the world health organization.