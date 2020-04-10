Coronavirus: MTV launches the “Acoustic House”, with Shaggy, She Face, and Finneas | The Music Journal Brazil

The MTV has just announced that the fans across the world will have a front row seat to watch the performances of Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and Finneas during the Acústico MTV is In the Housean adaptation of the special of its award-winning franchise Acústico MTV in a time of social isolation as a result of the multi-coronavirus.

The radio station is bringing together fans and their favorite musicians during this time period of quarantine to show how people can remain connected through the power of music and entertainment in the comfort of their own homes.

The producer to a haitian Wyclef Jeanthe the song Yungblud and Well these are some of the professionals who have already taken part in this action. The singer She Face it was the latest artist to exhibit in this form, since it was first started, a period of social isolation.

This is part of the campaign #JuntosaDistancia, a joint initiative of the channels MTV, Comedy Central and The Paramount Channel the goal is to educate, raise awareness, convey a positive message and bringing people through the entertainment experience for all In Latin Americain times of a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. #JuntosADistancia it reinforces the importance of staying in the house.

Since its debut in 1989, and the Acústico MTV it features performances of memorable artists including the following: Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, 10,000 Maniacs, Oasis, Adele, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, And Lil ‘ Wayne and many, many others.