Coronaviruses also, it should defer to the major releases in 2021

As you’ve seen in the last few days and weeks, several of the films, which had a debut scheduled for next month had to be postponed because of the current pandemic, that of coronaviruses. Thus, the public will have to wait a little bit more to see the titles due such as the Black Widow, Fast and the Furious 9, Mulan, 007 – No Time To Die, among others.

However, the problem also affects all the releases of the most anticipated in 2021. Yes, we do hope that all of you have a standardised to go there, but keep in mind that these movies need to be burned right now. And as we all know, everything is still on the account of the pandemic.

The Batman

In the upcoming film the Dark Knight in the cinemas and has a debut scheduled for the 25th of June 2021. Principal photography began in London in the month of January, but had to be discontinued on account of the hiv pandemic.

Initially, the works were suspended for the first two weeks, but director Matt Reeves has said that there is no longer a date for resuming the recording of the long process. Some of the information revealed that there is little chance of an extension to The City, but that could change if the length of social isolation may need to be extended.

Either way, even in the case of an adjournment, it should be in a few months, as June, July, August, and September are the months of big releases for the summer season in the northern hemisphere.

The Matrix 4

The other release of the highly anticipated for 2021, is the Matrix (4), the continuation of a series of fiction’s most well-known story.

The video was shot in san Francisco, and will begin filming in Berlin and also had to stop work. If we assume that the Matrix 4 will be a long-term process of post-production, and the potential refilmagens, an extension seems almost certain.

Also keep in mind that the agenda of the Keanu Reeves should be a problem. After all, John Wick 4 has a premiere scheduled for the same day as the Matrix 4, and it is necessary to combine the recordings of the two films.

The third film in the Jurassic World

In the franchise, Jurassic Park has gained new life with the release of Jurassic World in 2015. The first film was released in the year 2018, and the third has a premiere scheduled just in time to 2021.

The film has already had a month of the recordings are completed and when it needed to interrupt their work because of the pandemic. Thus, as the Matrix is 4, this is a film which has a process of post-production, long-term care of the special effects.

Jurassic World-3, for the time being, you still have the premiere scheduled for June 2021.

Mission Impossible 7

The seventh film in the franchise, starring Tom Cruise, this is another major launch in 2021, which also had to stop shooting. The film was recorded in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, that of coronaviruses.

That is different from the Matrix 4 and the Jurassic World 3, in the process of production and post-production for Mission: Impossible 7 you should be ok. In any case, it’s a little hard to imagine that the film is set to debut in July of 2021, as previously planned.

Amazing Animals 3

Amazing animals is a series spin-off of the Harry Potter books and first two films was quite a lot of success. In the third film, they should go to Brazil, you must first performance scheduled for November 2021.

This is a film that also has a post-production process longer because of its special effects. The recordings will begin in the second half, there is no guarantee that the film will debut at the end of the next fiscal year.

The other point is that you can mess up it’s on the calendar, by Ezra Miller. He plays Credence at all the Amazing Animals, but we also know that god gives life to the Flash movie on the CD. The long solo in the open, has a debut scheduled for the year 2022, and their records, can hit the ball with the Animals and the Fantastic 3.

White

Tom Holland was the chosen one to interpret it for Nathan Drake in the film, sly cooper, a franchise of the games ” the most well-known of the last few years.

The filming was supposed to start in n

for this month, but it also had to be postponed. It is worth noting that the film itself has gone through a series of delays. At the very least, the new delay was by reason of a force majeure event.

Originally, Lego had it’s debut scheduled for the 5th of march of the following year, but the Sony is that it is not liable for the franchise in the video game, which is exclusive to the PlayStation, have now changed the date to October 8, 2021.

