“Crocodiloboy” is the new album from Diomedes Chinaski

After several EPs and mixtapes, the state of pernambuco Diomedes Chinaski releasing his first album, “Crocodiloboy”that has come to digital platforms on Tuesday (7th). Through the project, the artist reflects on the pain, spiritual, health, mental mistakes, and lessons learned, as well as addressing the so-called “Exodus of the Northeast”.

Chinaski has, in the modern way, and with his own experience as a guide to the history of a region that needs to get out of their land, in pursuit of a dream, and discovered that it’s not going to be easy. With an open heart, and being more than ever before, the record has its own text, as written by the living.

The title carries a kind of metaphor, with the tough skin of the alligator, which is set to a cover of the imaginary in the face of deep sorrow. Protection that that can cause a false sense of indifference and neutralization of pain and suffering.

“Pain is inevitable, it is the purpose of life, and of the past. The pain is the only way to progress. The glamor and excess, it keeps us a slave to a system of physical, mental and spiritual”he says.

At the sound, and the release it brings something different to the usual one disc of rap. “Crocodiloboy you will find jazz, gospel, neosoul, R&B and a touch of rock. Diomedes goes out of his comfort zone and it shows with this project, all of its musical diversity.

The references were samples of souls of old, and nights with his Death. Among the artists are inspiring, and whose works are in dialogue, they are Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, Daniel Ceaser and Tyler, The Creator.

The production of the music on the disc has been signed by both the producer and the beatmaker Was Cabrêra. The album features appearances by such as it was and the city Sara, to rock the boat Bibi, he did, in the rio Jucy, is also a fellow Good to be Seen, and turns the Ground Black, and a Choice.

“Crocodiloboy ‘ is released by the independent production company, and the north-east Business of Production – that is, it only works with three devices which are in São Paulo, and is available on digital platforms via ONErpm. The film “Crocodile tears”under the direction of Barbara’s Life, which tells the story of a character Crocodiloboy, and it is available in the channel of the singer in the YouTube video.