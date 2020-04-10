Debut of the Black Widow, Dr. Strange 2, and Shang-Chi are then used to advance in Brazil

After a delay in the release of all his films, the phase 4), the Marvel Studios found that The Black widow, Doctor Strange (in the Style of Madness, and Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings they had their debut early on in Brazil for 1-week before it’s release on the In The United States.

The Black widow comes in on October 29, 2020, as Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange opening, respectively, on the 29th of April to the 28th of October 2021.

Up to now, the date of the The Eternals and Thor: the Love and Make up for the don’t have been changed.

In the universe of film from Marvel comics this started in 2008 through the movie The man in the Iron produced by Robert Downey Jr.. under the direction of the Jon Favreau. Currently, the USING it is made up of 23 films, 6 short films and 11 serials.

