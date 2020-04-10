Elves Baldé: the cry of The Baldé in the name of David’s Day – Feirense

‘The First Person’. Elves Baldé has taken on the challenge of Feirense and opened up a book on the events of his life. In the memory of the player, on loan from Sporting clube de portugal, is very much alive on a adventure in the air the past five years: “In the under-15 and the Sporting clube de portugal, with the arrival of the Wood, there was a bit of turbulence, and The Baldé, who is my best friend and I was sitting next to me, he was very scared and started to cry. To get around, said she had hurt their ears, and turning to his mother. Today we played in the situation.”

Elves crossed with the most promising of their generation, whether in the Sporting or in the selections for the young people of Guinea-Bissau. Now, to come on Benfica’s David Sweeney is also entered in the registry of the stories are funny in the extreme, it works on the Feirense: “David got him the nickname of ‘the loader of the piano” because he said that it was not so much the quality as the others, but it had to be him, to run to the back of the opponents, regain the ball and then passed on to the players in front of them to solve.”

Being the location of something that is sacred to the players, the Elves maintain the suspense of the episode’s most fascinating, what he has lived till now, and, oddly enough, it was in this season: “after so many years of football, and it was right there on the Feirense what I saw of the game the most fun, but it’s a secret of our own. All I can say is that, we call it ‘fucking’, but you do not misinterpret the word. There is nothing in what you’re thinking…”

So in the end, they were the questions and the answers short:

“The other occupation: Gamer, football. I do not know to be without the ball.

Hobbies: playing playstation and spend time with family and socialising with friends.

Movies/series : action, Action, and comedy. The speed is Furious, and all the movies from Kevin Hart!!! I also love the

Prison Break’s Power.

Music : kizomba, afro house music from Guinea

The food : the Broth of mancara, and “cod with cream”