Experts comment on launch of digital Live 2

In spite of the pandemic of the coronavirus to create many obstacles to the production and release of a new series of films, some studios have taken advantage of the quarantine to test for the release of some of the properties that out of the theaters. It is in the case of a Troll 2new animation Universal. Previously scheduled to be on display in April, the film was released straight on to the platforms on-demand at the studio, and, according to some experts, the move could open up a precedent for the future of Hollywood, via the And).

“This is something that the studios want to try it for a long time, so it’s not surprising that they have [aproveitado este momento], ” he said Peter Csathypresident of the Creatv Media– a company that provides media and entertainment services. “The target audience is arrested, then it is a test of artificial” says the analyst, speaking about the period of the quarantine. “But this great experiment will prove to you that the numbers we can expect to see in this new release”.

For By Paul Dergarabediananalyst for box-office of the Comscorethe launch of the direct media-digital, there may not be a permanent solution. “For a film that cost a small fortune to produce, it would be very difficult to make a profit just by stream. By Jeff Bockthe Exhibitor Relationsstrengthens the the launch of the Troll 2 that is, for the time being, the following exception occurred: “the release is only a measure of the extraordinary to an extraordinary circumstance”.

There was Rebecca Rubin highlights the fact that Universal chose to use that animation is voiced by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick as a “guinea pig” of his blockbusters multi-billion Fast and the Furious 9, pushed back to 2021, and Minions 2.

Speaking about the possible numbers of the Troll 2, The campaign has said that it will be difficult for the Universal will make the numbers public, at the risk of suffering retaliation for the franchise in the movies. “We know of anyway, given that the brand name of a movie, especially an animation of the Universal, there are a number of sequences”.

With the arrival of the Troll 2 direct to digital media has caused a knock-on effect on the industry, which has seen other studios take their major releases of direct-to – streaming or on-demand. The Disneyfor example, recently announced that it Artemis Fowl would go directly to the Disney’s the+ and-to repeat the measurement with the other films planned for a year to get to know you more.