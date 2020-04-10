Fibromyalgia: what it is, a syndrome of chronic pain that affects you, Lady Gaga – The Galilean

+



The treatment: learn more about the syndrome of chronic pain that affects to Lady Gaga (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

“Brazil, I’m a be devastated” (“Brazil, I’m devastated’). This is the beginning of a sentence, the one chosen by Lady Gaga to communicate with the fans for the cancellation of their concert at the Rock in Rio in September of 2017. The announcement was made by the Twitter shortly after, the singer has to share with his fans that he suffers from a syndrome known as fibromyalgia.

But, after all, what is the treatment? (And why Gaga had to cancel the show because of it?)

Fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes severe pain, and chronic in the entire body, especially the muscles. Other symptoms of this condition can be extreme fatigue, anxiety, lack of focus, forgetfulness, and sleep that is not restorative — the one in which the person does not feel rested even after a full night’s sleep.

How do you explain to the rheumatologist Eduardo Martinez, a member of the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, we feel pain in a different way: while in a pinch it can hurt a person, it may not be as troublesome in another, for example.

find out more

If you have fibromyalgia suffer with a dysregulation in the system, which makes the person more sensitive, and it makes it a lot more painful. “There are patients that have just a touch hurt,” says Martinez, in an interview with the GALILEO.

Source

The exact causes of fibromyalgia are unknown, but it is generally believed that the condition may be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain. Many experts believe that the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and nerves) of those who have this syndrome renders the sense dolorsa in a different way.

“Some people have a genetic predisposition to developing fibromyalgia, but it is not a major factor,” observes the doctor. The problem may be the result of infections, for example, or emotional issues such as stress, trauma, and depression. “In some people, episodes of intense pain result in permanent changes in the nervous system,” says Martinez.

find out more

The prevalence

According to a new study published in the The Brazilian journal of Rheumatology by the year 2016, from 0.2% to 6.6% of the world’s population suffers from fibromyalgia.

According to the National Health service in the Uk, women are seven times more likely to develop the syndrome than men. The most common one is that it is between 30 and 50 years old, but you can give it to the guys at people of all ages

The diagnosis

As each and every one feels pain, one way to detect such a condition, it is often not an easy task. The rheumatologist makes the diagnosis primarily on the basis of an analysis of the clinical symptoms (especially in the period of time that the person comes from hurt, and in what part of the body that has the pain.

Treatment

Physical activity, aerobic or not, this is one of the main ways of dealing with those who have fibromyalgia. This is because when you exercise, your body releases substances that act like natural painkillers, the endorphins. This mechanism also contributes to improving the quality of sleep for those who have the syndrome. Other than that, the health care provider may also prescribe a medication specific to the pain and other symptoms. Remember, however, that as each case is unique, with the guidance of an expert is essential.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.