Filter out the plans of Kim Kardashian after the qualification of a lawyer

The future plans of the celebrity, which will make the complicated exam of access to the legal profession known as a ‘bar exam’ at the end of the training practices of four years who is performing in San Francisco, are to found their own firm of lawyers dedicated to working towards a reform of the u.s. prison system. In addition, your firm would hire as many ex-offenders as possible, to offer them a second chance in the labour market.

The daughter of Caitlyn shared images during the feast of his sister Kylie.

(Instagram)



The charge of revealing the plans of Kim it was Caitlyn Jennerwho was married to the mother of Kim for over two decades before the start of your transition, and also helped to raise all of the Kardashian sisters.

“That is what she has told me”said Caitlyn to OK! Magazine.

Regardless of whether ultimately achieved or not, their goal, the effort that the wife of Kanye West is doing to combine his career as a successful entrepreneur with his legal studies has been worthwhile because it has taught him to better organize his time and has made him feel closer to his dad.