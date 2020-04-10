Find out when and how to watch it Live with Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morissette, and others, famous in the fight against Coronavirus

In Brazil, a move that, in regard to social distancing done by the artists of the region’s inhabitants, was the most successful. Now they are international artists, who will facilitate the chat. However, at this time, it’s a WHO’s who broke the news, and the reason will be the raising of funds to fight the new Coronavirus. One of the special concerts in the virtual world that will take place on the 18th of April.

In partnership with the NGO “Global Citizen”, and Lady Gaga, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the world health organization (World Health Organization), announced today that they have a “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the Home,” in other words, one of the special shows, the virtual world that will take place on the 18th of April.

Hugh Evans, CEO and founder of the “Global Citizen,” said some of the names confirmed for the special, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Maluma, among other things. New artists will be revealed in the next few weeks.

Check out the following: date and time to the lives of the artists, the region’s inhabitants and the popular

05/04 – João Neto e Frederico – coming SOON the video of the Live from 18:00 to come Back, which we’ll update with a link to the broadcast.

05/04 – Tiee, and rust

08/04 – Http: Also to a 20 – hour transmission at MRNews on Youtube.

09/04 – Bruno e Marrone

09/04 – pericles

11/04 – Gusttavo Lima –

12/04 – Zé Neto e Cristiano

17/04 – Felipe Araujo

18/04 – Wesley Safadão

19/04 – Henrique e Juliano

19/04 – turma do pagode

25/04 – Gustavo Miyon

As you watch the lives of famous artists?

Check it out here in the MRNews, in partnership with Youtube, the site will post the live video, as well as a set and is, now, to Live in the Rust.

To know the schedules and how to watch the Live Linda Thomas, Maiara, and Lucas, Léo Santana, Dilsinho, and 10 other artists

It will be a 7-hour live concert on the internet, with 13 of the artists from the burden. Live happens on the 17th of April, and it should be the biggest event on the internet ever carried out in the Braisl. According to Leo Dias, the information that proceeds, and it should shake up the structure of the fan.

The broadcast is being hosted by the highest office of the artistic agency of Brazil, and to Work the Show, and it will be held simultaneously on the channel from all the singers involved. Each of you will be in your house, in different parts of Brazil, like Salvador, Goiânia, and Rio de Janeiro.

Each show will be 1 hr 30 min in duration. The live is scheduled to start at 19, and it must be closed at 2 o’clock in the morning of the 18th. According to the Very Day, the order of the presentations will be:

Linda Thomas

Maiara e Lucas

Léo Santana

Dilsinho

Not being able to stay and Maurilio

Diego e Victor Hugo

Paul and Nathan

João Neto e Frederico

