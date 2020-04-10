Find out which games might (or might not) turn in films and tv shows

With the success of the Sonic: The Movie and The Witcher – even though this may have appeared in the literature, the adaptations of games to movies and tv shows they are starting to take shape in the market. With a public that was desperate for such projects is far from over, even though you can progress in leaps and bounds.

Many of the productions are derived from the world of games that have already been committed, but sometimes they are a long, long time with no specific information disclosed; the other begins as a hypothesis or a campaign such as has been the case in the Henry Cavill in The Witcher and finally to be taken up.

So, elencamos the six possible adaptations of video games, some of which are in various stages of development:

1 – God of War

A series of games that explores the different mythologies, such as Greek and norse. With a lot of action, and the various aspects of film, both in its stories about the characters – the main protagonist Kratos you have a history of extensive, an adjustment would be appropriate and likely to be a great success.

There is no confirmation about the project on tv or in the movies God of War iiihowever, one of the directors of the game Cory Barlogmade a statement on Twitter that I’d like to see Netflix on the front side of the production. The number of The Witcher to be forwarded, such a possibility cannot be ruled out.

2 – the Call of Duty

The franchise of the game, there’s a movie that you have confirmed, but no date for production to resume. In accordance with one of the people responsible for the project, the director of the Stafono Solima (via Review), and the development of the long it is not happening because the path to be followed is currently being discussed by the New.

With the launch of practically all the year Call of Duty: black we have already brought a variety of contexts to the fore, as in the battles against thousands of other players, and even zombies. Without a doubt, the adaptation is going to attract the attention of the ardent fans of the franchise.

3 – Resident Evil

Maybe it’s the number of games of zombies, the most famous of them all. The franchise has already been adapted to film several times in the movies Paul W. S. Anderson (Mortal Kombat: Deceptionit ), but now you must return as much to the cinemas, as in the streaming.

In spite of the absence of the actual information, a lot has been talked about an adjustment in the form of a series of the Netflix. According to the reporter, By Daniel Richtmannot only that the project would be referred to as a long to be more faithful to the games as well.

4 – Just Cause

The franchise was the movie, first announced in may of 2019 at the latest (via Andit ), but since then not much has been said about the adaptation. The writer in charge of the project is to Derek Kolstadthe saga John Wick.

So, in theory, the project is still going on in the Constantin Film. The game brings a military operation in the open world and the battle against the mercenaries.

5 – The Last of Us

A series based on a game that is in development HBOhowever, production is only going to get after the release of the second game in the story, which occurs in may.

The story happens twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joela survivor of hard, is hired to smuggle Shea girl of 14 years of age, in a zone of overwhelming years. What starts as a small job soon becomes a journey into the brutal and heartbreaking.

6 – Metal Gear

For that, you have your up to date news in an irregular manner. One of the last remaining questions about the adaptation of the games Hideo Kojima he was the director of Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: The Island Of The Skull): in December of 2019 at the latest, he said that a new draft of the script was done (via the Twitter).

Metal Gear it is one of the greatest games of espionage in the history of the game. In addition to this, the narrative of its productions, it is also one of the factors that have influenced the series.

