For coronaviruses, “Minions” and 2 ” and the new “Ghostbusters” are postponed to 2021

The studio Hollywood announced further delays in their schedule releases for the sake of the coronaviruses. Universal, where he was noted for the launch of the animation Minions 2: The Rise of the group-widescheduled for the 3rd of July of this year, in the us, 2 in July of this year.

The new date also means that the release of the Name of the 2 will have to be put back to the Christmas of 2021, as the minions return to the big screen had been set aside for this film. It already Ghostbusters – Beyond this, the 3rd film in the franchise, Sony Pictures, went to the 4th of march 2021.

Faterhood, Kevin Hart, and it is one of the chief of the studio in October, in the year 2020. A project that is not yet announced from Sony, Marvel will also debut in October 2020, 1. The information is the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, brazil.

The latest news on the pandemic of the new coronavirus :





