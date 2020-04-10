For the first time, Bob Dylan comes in at the top of the Billboard charts

For the first time in his career Bob Dylan reached # 1 in the Billboard chart, with the newly-released “Murder Most Foul”. The first new song from the artist at 8 years old, on the track, on the assassination of John f. Kennedy had 10k downloads in a week (via Vulture), and made it to the top of the halt of digital sales of songs on rock band.

Other songs written by Dylan that were once on the top of the charts in north america: “Blowin’ in the Wind”, performed by the Peter, Paul and Mary in early 1963, and “the Slot. Tambourine Man”, one of the The Byrdsin about 1965. This is the first time that he has reached the 1st place in solo. “Like a Rolling Stone”, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Things Have Changed” we have reached a maximum in the second position.

At the age of 78 years, ten Grammy awards, an academy award and a Nobel prize for Literature in the curriculum, People are now join in on the Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-a-Lot and the other artists who emplacaram a hit in the top of the Billboard charts – still a long way off from the Mariah Careywho collects 19 tracks in the 1st place.

The last album of previously unreleased Bob Dylan Tempest2012. Since then, the singer has released Shadows in the Night, The Fallen Angels and Triplicatediscs with cover Frank Sinatra and popular music in the united states.