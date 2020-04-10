Free-Fire turns it into the lyrical sharp-edged in the rap music from the FBC, and Iza Sabino

50 million people play games every day, Free Fourth game, in which up to 50 players and will need to survive on an island while searching for the weapons and equipment to try to eliminate his opponents. This is a game designed to be played on mobile devices, without the need for video game consoles, expensive, and, therefore, having an accessibility of only one. In Brazil, the game is already spread out on every side, above all in the vicinity, enchanting the young and old alike.

The features of the environment of the miners CBT and Iza Sabino are the users that frequent in the Free-Fire and to reinforce their bonds of friendship and the times that they spent playing together, and turn in the evening games to rise through the ranks of the game. This partnership came out of the screen of the phone, and was streaming music with the launch of the The Best Duodisc is in drawing parallels between the rap and the game.

The Best Duo, it’s an album with the expansive, dancing and mocking, almost, led by two of the persona created in order to give this shade an extrovert at work. The FBC goes to the Padrim, qualities that gave its name to its hard disk the previous one, was released only 4 months ago. Already, Iza takes on the persona of His Mother, and that it will deliver a force only at the time of the singing on their achievements and their loved ones.

The pair, or best of all, the best duo first met years ago, at the time that CBT was part of the DV, the Tribe, the group, which brought together some of the greatest names in the rap mineiro as a Clear, Lima, Hot, Oreia, and Djonga, who has an interest in the disc. The desire to work together and ended up being frustrated by other events, such as solo albums. The chance came at the end of last year, while the FBC was finishing up the Padrim, but I still had a lot of creative energy to expend.

“We wanted to make music about the Free-Fire, but a prank, or was the plan to launch it. It was more for us to get to know the inside of the song in the studio. It turns out that the thing has been growing and taking shape, the establishment of a letter, which talked about the different relationships, be it sex, friendship, or aiding and abetting, and by bringing these to the game to talk about it,” says FBC. It’s a guideline, a theme that is reflected in the title itself, which refers to this partnership is the game that you are always there, ready to turn in for the morning and will help you level up until you reach the rank of Master.

It’s something that reminds you of the game, from the rap group, with people from every corner of Brazil, forming partnerships, and fighting against everything and everyone to earn his / her place. And on the ground, especially in times of social networks, there seems to be more and more hostile to such a task. “This is a game that is on any of the edges. The kids don’t want it to be more of Neymar, Ronaldinho and they want to be a team player (professional player) in the Free-Fire, one-Nobru (for the player of the team, the Corinthians). There is a mirror of the real-life rules of the game, the stages are difficult, and all you have to do it alone,” says the rapper.

FORMING

But in addition to this, the FBC says that the idea was to have one the most explosive of the Padrim, which is considered a more intimate atmosphere. “I was kind of exhausted at that stage, Travis Scott, emotrap with autotune. I wanted something more engaging for a dance,” says the CBT. In order to account for such a job, he joined the producer of the SMU. The duo, described what I wanted, and SMU just unveiled to the strike, which was to be used on the track, In the Garage, hitting the pitch you want, and creating the sound of music in a month’s time. The way it was originally intended for the duo for the creation of a chorus and I went on to the rest of the letter.

From then on, the FBC, and Iza, balanced very well on the track. They sing about the places from where they came, how they came, and to where you want to go. As I have already pointed out, it also gives a lot of importance to the people they have met on this journey and all the emotions that have arisen in it, each in his own way, and both of them with a pen, magazines and books.

“Iza didn’t sing it that way, usually it comes bundled with a voice that is more serious. But the one who sings the Best, the Duo is not on the Iza, this is Your Mother, and Your Mother is mad, we have to differentiate. We debated, fought, but ended up not going. She took one of the references of the mining debochadas, and created, at the top of it,” says FBC. And His Mother, it really gets hard-hitting in the flow and the rhymes. There is a verse of ” Bonnie and Clyde, in the range of Current New example of how important this poetry magazines and books. And, the Best, the Duo created an album for the master.