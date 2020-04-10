Gal Gadot, star of ‘Wonder Woman’, it makes “virtual feast” with the cast of the film, to celebrate the birthday of the actor – Monetary

+



The cast of Wonder Woman in the 1984′ (Photo: Instagram)

Such as birthday parties or large gatherings are not possible, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Gal Gadot has decided to celebrate the birthday of a colleague of Pedro Pascal in the cloud. The actress, 34-year-old went to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of your ‘party’ to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Easter.

Pedro Pascal as to help his Martell in Game of Thrones ” (Photo: Handout)

Also, if you have joined in on the fun for the actors, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and director Patty Jenkins. “Happy birthday to more happy, @pascalispunk!! We love you so much!”, Gal Gadot said with a platter of cupcakes on the front of the device. “Well, it’s definitely a new way to celebrate, even when we’re not together, we are always close at hand! love you, too, found the star in the sky.

Kristen Wiig on the poster of Wonder Woman in the 1984 (Photo: handout)

Pascal is one of the newcomers to join the cast of ‘no man’s land” and the 1984, which was scheduled to arrive to theaters on the evening of the 5th of June, but it ended up having its premiere delayed due to the coronavirus. Warner Bros. has delayed the long-awaited sequel to the 14th of August, and Gadot shared the news on Twitter to his 2.3 million followers. “In these times of gloomy and spooky, I’m looking forward to a brighter future ahead of them. Where you can share the power of the film back together again,” he said.

A picture released by the actress-Gal-Gadot-showing-a-scene-of-Woman-Wonder-1984 (Photo: Playback)

Animated by the delay in our movie WW84 to the 14th of August, in the year 2020. I hope that all of you are safe and secure. Sending my love to all of you,” he said. ‘No man’s land” and the 1984 ” it brings to Diana Price / Wonder Woman (Gadot), fighting against the two new enemies.

