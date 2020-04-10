Good Friday: here’s a list of 9 films in the religious which you can watch on Netflix

Today, it is Friday and your holiday will be very different in 2020, for the majority of families. Because of the pandemic of a new coronavirus, a lot of people will not be able to pass in the days of the christians, along with their family members, as billions of people all over the world are into social isolation.

For the people who will be in the home, in line with the recommendations of the world health organization (World Health Organization), we have separated the list with 9 films, which can be seen in the Netflix in order for you do not get out of the weather for the week-end of religion. Check out the list!

1 – The Young Messiah (2016)

At the age of seven years, Jesus lived with his family in Alexandria, Egypt, where they fled to avoid the massacre of infants by King Herod of Israel. Jesus knows that his parents, Joseph and Mary, and they keep the secrets of his birth and the manner in which the one is different from the other kids. His parents, however, believe that it is still too early to tell you the truth of his miraculous birth and his purpose. With the death of the King, they resolved to return to his hometown of Nazareth, not knowing who is the heir to the throne, the new king, he is like his father, and he is determined to kill Jesus, while at the same time, he learns the truth about his life.

2 – Two Worlds (2019)

Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, 2012. The argentinian cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), is determined to send him back to retirement, because of the difference in the way that pope Benedict XVI’s (Anthony Hopkins) has led to the Church. With the ticket you already bought in Rome, and he is surprised by an invitation from the pope to do so. When they arrive, they will mark the beginning of a long conversation in which to discuss not only the future of the catholic church, but also of the affections and of the peculiarities of the personality of each one of them.

3 – God Is Not Dead, The 2 (2016)

Grace, Wesley (Melissa Joan Hart) is a professor in the christian, the answer to a question asked by one of his students, Brooke (Hayley Orrantia), end up talking about Jesus Christ in a full classroom. It renders an administrative process driven by director Kinney, (Robin Givens), who does not want to, that religious matters are to be dealt with in the school. After refusing to apologize for what had happened, so Grace is rendered by the parents of Brooke, who believes that the controversy surrounding the trial, in order to facilitate the entry of a girl in a prestigious university.

(4) The Ten Commandments: The Movie (2016)

Taken in by the pharaoh’s daughter baby Moses grows up a prince of Egypt, but to return against his or her foster family on behalf of the suffering people of Israel, and they shall be driven to the origin. The film adaptation is based on the Bible, and in the novel of the same title from the rede Record, one of the biggest phenomena of the audience in recent times for the brazilian television.

(5) The Way of Faith (2018)

Bishop Carlton Pearson’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a well-known pastor, widely known around the world, which is passing through a crisis of faith. At the risk of his church, his family, and his future, and it calls into question the doctrine of the church, and it ends up being labeled as a heretic.

6 – Noah (2014)

Noah (Russell Crowe) is living with his wife Naameh (Jennifer Connelly) and sons Shem (Douglas Booth), Cam (Logan Lerman), and Japheth (Leo McHugh Carroll) in a desolate land where men persecute and kill each other. One day, Noah receives a message from the Creator that must find Methuselah (Anthony Hopkins). During the journey he ends up saving the life of the young Ila (Emma Watson), who has a severe injury to the stomach. By finding Methuselah, Noah discovers he has the task of building a huge ark, which will house the animals during a flood that will destroy the life on the Earth, in order that the vision of the Creator may be, finally rescued.

7 – the Miracles in the Kingdom (2016)

The show (Jennifer Garner) and Kevin Prime (Martin Henderson) and they are the parents of three girls: Abbie (Brighton Sharbino), Annabel (Kylie Rogers), and Adelynn (Don Fansler). They live in a comfortable house with five dogs, and they have just opened a vet clinic, which meant that they had to tighten their belts, and the mortgage on the house. Christians believe, of the Beam, and if they go to church regularly. One day, Annabel begins to feel a sharp pain in the region of the abdomen. After a lot of tests, it is found out that the girl has a serious digestive problem. In such a situation is that the Show seeks at all cost and any means of saving the life of his daughter, while at the same time that it moves away more and more of a belief in God.

8 – Last Days in the Desert (2015)

Jesus Christ (Ewan McGregor) travels alone through the desert on their pilgrimage to Jerusalem. On the way, he meets a kid (Tye Sheridan), who’s mother is badly ill, who has a complicated relationship with his father (Ciarán Hinds). Jesus stays with them for quite some time, trying to help them, while at the same time, you need to deal with the temptations of the Devil.

9. The Sky is For Real (2014)

Todd Burpo (Greg Kinnear) is the pastor of a church in Nebraska, which has a congregation that is very true. Married to Sonja (Kelly Reilly), he faces a tricky situation when his son, Colton (Connor Corum), must be operated in a hurry due to appendicitis. After recovering, the boy tells the father that the angels came to sing to him during the operation. Todd asks about the experience and is amazed when Colton tells him that he saw situations that occurred when the boy was awake. Convinced that his son visited heaven, Todd goes to the question of his own faith in what they had preached up to that time.