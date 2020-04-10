Gossip Girl: the Protagonist of the reboot is to set the News Seen on the web

Savannah Smith is the main character.

The reboot of the I love a nasty Girl that was commissioned by HBO’s Max already has its protagonist set up. At the end, and Thomas, the Singer have already been announced, but now Deadline has revealed yet another name for the production.

According to the website, Savannah Smith, is one of the main protagonists of the new version of Gossip Girl. Although it has not revealed too many details, the publication considers the possibility that the actress is living in a girls ‘ – popular in the Constance Billard School.

This is the first paper of the Left as an actor in the telinhas. In addition to this, in the beginning of the production of a series of 10 episodes has been postponed because of the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Check out our productions are put off by the COVID-19.

With the return of Kristen Bell as the narrator, and the story revolves around a new generation of young people-students of a private school in New York city, which is now to be seen at the website of the gossip Gossip Girl. The idea is to show how the society has changed along with the evolution of the social network. Joshua Safran (Quantico) signs off on the screenplay, with production from the creators of the original book, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Run between 2007 and 2012, and “Gossip Girl” was a hit from the popularity of the youth, and to reflect on the beginning of an obsession through the social networking and inspiring the fashion world, and has revealed names such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.