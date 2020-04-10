‘Gucci’: the movie from Ridley Scott with: Lady Gaga gets a date in the 2021 – 08/04/2020

The next project is to Lady Gaga in movie theaters, already has a date to get to. In the film, “Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”, “Alien”), which was purchased by the studio, MGM, that you want to put it in the theaters on November 24, 2021 — at the appropriate time in order to win the Oscar the following year.

This information comes from The Hollywood Reporter. Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the pioneer of fashion Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Rookie Roberto Montivegna he has signed the script of “Gucci” – inspired by a book by journalist Sara Gay, mr. forden on the case. The volume of literature that uses the murder as a hook to delve into the machinations of the family that have marked the history of one of the major brands of luxury cars.

The GMM outperformed the other studios as well, such as Netflix and, at the time of the purchase of the rights to the production. According to THR, the streaming platform was defeated, mainly, by the desire of Scott to release his long-in theaters and traditional.

This will be the first in the role of Lady Gaga in the movie theaters, from “A Star is Born” (2018), which earned her a nomination for the academy award for best actress. The singer won the award in the other category, best original song, for “Shallow”.