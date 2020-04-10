By Daksha Devnani

Learn about the hair stylist to the celebrities whose first name is circulated among the stars, from Hollywood and Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kateena Kapor, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, and Robert Downey Jr among others. This is the adventurous professional, the demo has done the hair, its the screen from the dryer, and spray your brushes, the magic, and the heart is calm, your unlimited source of energy.

Born in Australia, with the descent a Greek, and Gabriel Georgiou has made his name in the world of glamour. From the award-winning “Best Stylist” by Vogue India, make up the visual-the stunning stars on the red carpet, not to mention the hairstyles, the beautiful Deepika Padukone shows in the classic movie, “Bajiraou Mastani’, this dedicated artist has done it all. The latest jewel in its collection, the hairdo, the ethereal, that’s the most lovely bride in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, showcased at her wedding. In an exclusive interview with NTD, he shares some of the great moments of its history up to that point.

Georgiu has spent most of his childhood was spent in Australia, and Greece. As a young man he has always dreamed of becoming an actor, but he was forbidden by his parents at the time. “I love the arts, and in fact most forms of art, and the fact that my parents allowed me to decide to follow the same path that my brother, with the idea of creating hairstyles-for books, videos, and fashion shows attracted me,” he said.

He graduated from the Toni & Guy Academy of Hair in London, uk. He has also studied make-up, historical costumes, wigs, and hair-in-School-of-Flagstaff-for Technical and Higher Education in Australia. From Australia to Athens, London, Los Angeles, california, has finally set foot in the glamorous indian city of Mumbai in 2008.

He said, “I have been asked to come to India for Anima Creative Management, which represents creative professionals, and role models. The Indian market is on the rise, and with so much to offer, with a huge industry of fashion and film, it seemed to be interesting. In fact, there were so many stylists foreigners residing in India at the time, so they wanted to try it, and, of course, is always up for an adventure, I decided to go.”

The industry’s hairstyles in India, it certainly came as a surprise to Georgiou. “I felt like I had gone back in time, with a variety of hairstyles, which seemed to be stuck in the 80’s, and all of the hairstyles formal, seemed to be the thing of who was going to the prom. I had the same look and feel, and there wasn’t a lot of diversity in looks and style, it complements it.

He shares that, “I didn’t see a hair were to be seen in the magazines and on the celebs do, for example. The ones most young people wanted to be more experimental, and they wanted to look more and more like the Hollywood stars. It’s been amazing to be a part of that change, and it has become very much compared to, let’s say, 5 years ago.”

Over the years, and one thing led to another, and he started working with an image for the photo shoots in glossy magazines involving celebrities, which he then began to schedule the haircut and hairstyle with it for the business, which took him to the movies. He has to use his awesome magic, in each and every beauty in Hollywood, with whom she has worked. His work is iconic , combining texture and design made it one of the professionals of the hair is the most sought-after.

In order for someone to stay as open to adventure and excited about it, not to mention so positive and full of energy all the time, surely there must be some secret behind-the-scenes. When asked about what keeps our feet on the ground after the hit, he says, and this is to meditate on a daily basis, in a practice called Falun Dafa (also called Falun Gong).

Georgiou has been introduced to the practice in 2002 for a make-up artist in Australia. He says, “I was working on a commercial for the tv and began to talk about life and spirituality, and where we were in life, so on and so forth, and she told me that he practiced Falun Gong, and he gave me a pamphlet. I have read it, and I felt a real connection. I felt a connection with the fact that it is a standard practice for both the mind and the body, which is based on the universal principles of Truth, Compassion and Tolerance, and it is free.

“The kindness and the knowledge that you are in the heart, you do not have to be paid for it, and I’ve always heard it in the background. I have always believed in the saying that ” when the student is ready the teacher will appear’. It all comes to us for one reason or another, and I felt that I should give it a try,” he adds.

He says “I see continuous improvement as a person. I not only became an extremely healthy, but I also have a lot of energy and make me feel good and positive. I can manage difficult situations with levity”.

The Falun Dafa has been made public in China in 1992, and has become hugely popular for its health benefits. It is estimated that between 70 million and 100 million people or more were practicing their peaceful exercises and meditation in the country. But on July 20, 1999, the then president of the communist chinese regime, Jiang Zemin, announced that a campaign of illegal persecution of Falun Dafa at the national level.

When Georgiou was heard for the first time about the as-yet-recurring persecution in China, he was in shock. He said: “I couldn’t understand how a government perseguiria something so beautiful and beneficial for the company, which is based on the traditional culture. But when you understand the nature of the atheistic and materialist communism, and anything that doesn’t conform to the ideology of communism is seen as such a threat, I don’t think”.

“I started to raise the awareness of people in a variety of ways, such as in marches and peaceful demonstrations, there are different types of outdoor activities and events, such as the delivery of the olympic torch for human rights in the world, in which I was the master of ceremonies in 2007, one year before the Olympic games in China and was also the MC at the various city’s in Australia,” he said.

As an artist, and he has said that he is working on a personal project, a book and an exhibition of the art and, taking inspiration from the ancient chinese traditional culture. He stated that “it is a non-profit project with the aim to raise awareness about the atrocities and crimes against humanity, and the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China. It also highlights the beauty of the practice, and the awe-inspiring images to the viewer”.

When asked about the most challenging aspect of the industry from the cuts, and styles, and he says that it is “not to be swallowed by the superficial, while, if she lives in a glamorous bubble of illusion in the fashion industry. Stay true to yourself and don’t be taken in by the industry.

Gabriel firmly believes that “there is so much beauty in your life, and you will never forget it.” His positive approach to life, not only is it a breath of fresh air, as his work in each and every strand of hair reflects the harmony that he has left in him.

Falun Dafa (also known as Falun Gong) is a system of meditation and self-cultivation based on the universal principles of Truth, Compassion and Tolerance. It was presented to the public by Mr. Li Hongzhi in 1992 in China. This is currently practiced by over 100 million people in 114 countries worldwide. Therefore, this system of peaceful meditation, it is being brutally persecuted in China since 1999. For more information, please visit: falundafa.org and faluninfo.org.

