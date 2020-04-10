Harry Potter is saving the marriage, she Had in quarantine.

The pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) is also bringing problems to the relationship. The situation is no different for the famous.
For your Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Bell, the actress from “Frozen” and ” The Good Place, she told how difficult it was to stay in the house at the beginning of the insulation. One of the reasons for this was her husband Dax Shepard, of The Ranch.
Those two certainly love each other. But, to stay in the house all the time is a challenge, and so much more. “We have started to lose their patience over the first few days. We were able to improve, we are starting to have a good time. But, when we did not do as well in the early days, it was a difficult time,” said the actress. Kristen Bell has reported that the relationship is more in focus, all at home, all the time. The actors are the parents of Lincoln, 7 years old, and the Delta 5. Elsa from Frozen is gay? Finally we take your questions
“You have a lot more time to think about the other person, and the actions of her and not think about what was said and what it means to them. No one needs that. It’s unnecessary,” said the figure. The actress was also the one who helped to make the environment better. In a way, as is recommended, you are able to distract yourself in the head. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have managed to do this by watching all the Harry Potter movies. The bruxinho, so you’re saving a relationship. The couple has seen all of the movies. In addition to this, they began to focus on the activities with the children – they even made a donation to the symbolic organization of The Kid’s Hungry. “I think it’s a donation to them of$ 9,72, but it blew up in my heart. They knew what was needed, and he wanted to help,” said the proud mother. Disney reveals the new story of the Darkness that fans are going to love it; to see
The Good Place, with Kristen Bell, it can be seen in the Series.
