How Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together in quarantine?

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has recorded several serious cases.

The infections around the world have been spreading, every time they logged the most cases, the pandemic it is considered as one of the most serious that has passed through the humanity and restraint has been asked to the population to stay in their homes.

The famous have been shared as they spend the quarantine, a source in the middle Us Weekly reported that one of the sisters Kardashian could have back with her former spouse because you are sharing the social isolation with someone very special.

The public portal that Khloe Kardashian would be going on this space of time in the company his daughter True, and the father of the baby, Tristan Thompsonby reference that may be trying again.

Although he has been asked on multiple occasions to Khole if it is that is new in romantic plans in the sports star, the entrepreneur has not commented or said anything in spite of the different interactions that have witnessed internet users and that what is deducted as a flirting.

The source of Us Weekly he says that:

Khloe you do not experience any kind of feelings, or negative toward Tristan right at this moment. To be in quarantine together has made her feel weak towards him, Khloe it has been open and receptive with Tristan.

What I can assure is that there is a link that binds them together for life, which is your daughterthat they want to see grow up healthy and happy, as I have said on several occasions.