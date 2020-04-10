I: – Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi discusses whether Drones will appear in the film

During the broadcast, made on the GI TV, and the director of the Taika Waititicommented on questions from the fans on the Night would appear in some form in the movie, ” Thor: the Love and Make up.

“Oh, you’re … I can’t tell you. If I wanted to kill you Loki, for some reason, I would ask about it to Marvel, because they tell me that they would need it for the Infinite War or something like that. It’s just that often I find the things that are to come.’

For a While, very little is known about the plot of the series, in addition to that it will involve officers from time to time. Marvel does not want to give up the character anytime soon. So, most likely we will see a new arc in the movies, future plans for the character so beloved.

The plot of the new film will follow a new story arc in the Marvel Comic where Jane Foster, he of the title of the Mighty “Thor”, after the character in the original has become the “Unworthy”. Odinson then you will not able to wield the hammer Mjolnir, and his power was given to Jane, who has taken up the mantle and joined the Avengers.

Christian Bale (Batman: The Dark Knight) will play the villain in the story, possibly Gorr, Butcher of Gods.

Me: Love and Thunder it hits theaters in the year 2022. The cast of characters has already been confirmed Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.