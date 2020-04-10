In partnership with the WHO, Lady Gaga has announced the festival’s “One World: Together At Home

Artists from all over the world will come together for a special, televised globally in order to support the fight against the pandemic coronavirusesit was the one that said it Lady Gaga for a link to the World Health Organization (6). The collaboration with the artist and the Institution The Global Citizen, if you willOne World: Together At Home“.

The singer has said that the special will take place on the 18th of April, and the funds will be earmarked for the financing of equipment for the protection of health care workers. “We are very grateful to all the health care professionals in the country and the world who are on the front lines of the COVID-19,” she said in a conference call.

“The pandemic of the covid-19 still impacting heavily on families, communities, and nations all over the world. But it’s also given rise to acts of great generosity, solidarity and co-operation”, held Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the world health organization.

The event will take place with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert to the list of artists include: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

The live will be on the 18th of April, and will be passed on for a variety of platforms, including: Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter.

