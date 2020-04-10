In the article, Angelina Jolie says terrifying as a consequence of the epidemic for the children

In an article published at the Time, the actress Angelina Jolie, who is always an advocate for children, he has written about the safety and security of young people during the crisis in the health care system in the world.

“To isolate the victim from family and friends, it is a well known tactic of control on the part of the perpetrator, which means that the social distancing necessary to stop the COVID-19 is one in which you inadvertently will drive an increase of direct trauma, and the suffering of the most vulnerable children.

There are already reports of an increase in domestic violence around the world, including violent murders,” said Jolie, as stating that young children are particularly vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society.”

