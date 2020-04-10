In the article, Angelina Jolie says terrifying as a consequence of the epidemic for the children

As a multi-coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and the authorities are still recommending that everyone should stay at home.
Despite the fact that the time with family will be good for some, not for the quarantine, it can cause serious problems for other people.
In an article published at the Time, the actress Angelina Jolie, who is always an advocate for children, he has written about the safety and security of young people during the crisis in the health care system in the world. "To isolate the victim from family and friends, it is a well known tactic of control on the part of the perpetrator, which means that the social distancing necessary to stop the COVID-19 is one in which you inadvertently will drive an increase of direct trauma, and the suffering of the most vulnerable children. There are already reports of an increase in domestic violence around the world, including violent murders," said Jolie, as stating that young children are particularly vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society."
The other aspect is that the actress is now all the children have been deleted from their friends, from their studies and regular in their freedom of movement. "It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support network that helps them to deal with: their friends and teachers with the confidence to sport activities after school and visits to the home of a parent or loved one that you offers you an escape from your environment for abuse" Diamond states that, for many children, schools serve as a "one chance to save your life, as well as a shield which protects – or, at least, a temporary suspension of violence, exploitation, and other circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour, and domestic violence. The next set of Angelina Jolie's in the movie, The Eternal, the Chief, where it will be considered the main heroine Thena. The film is scheduled to premiere in February 2021.
