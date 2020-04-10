Incidentally, the director revealed the first concept art for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

During a live broadcast is made on the IG TV Taika Waititi just to show the first concept art of “theMe: Love and Thunder” just by accident. In addition to the New Asgard, we’ve also got highlights for Miek.

Check it out below:

At this point, the filming would be ongoing were it not for the pandemic of coronaviruses to countries around the world.

Me: Love and Thunder comes to the movies in the year 2022. The cast of characters has already been confirmed Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson.

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, which returns in the direction of.

The plot of the new film will follow a new story arc in the Marvel Comic where Jane Foster, he of the title of the Mighty “Thor”, after the character in the original has become the “Unworthy”. Odinson then you will not able to wield the hammer Mjolnir, and his power was given to Jane, who has taken up the mantle and joined the Avengers.