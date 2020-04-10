Jean-Max introduces a series on the 90 anniversary of the composer Stephen Sondheim

Check out an interview with the reporter Jean-Maxthe creator of the documentary, “the Stephen Sondheim – the Intelligence and the magic of Broadway”. The show was created by Radio’s Leadership, the Instituto Moreira Salles, and it will be displayed in the Radio MEC. starting this Saturday (04).

The journalist account of facts of the life of the great composer, who had just turned 90 years old on the 22nd of march. Instrospectivo true, Sondheim put it, the music is at the service of the drama – is often resisted the calls of business of Broadway.

More recently, the work of Sondheim, was in evidence in two new film productions. In the feature film, “the Story of a marriage,” the actor Adam Driver singing “Being alive” and Scarlett Johansson sings “You could drive a person crazy”, two compositions from Sondheim. His song, “Send in the clowns” is also present in the passage from the movie “Wild”.

The series details the career of Sondheim, the music, the music, piecing together a comprehensive picture of the work of the composer has never done before in Brazil. The maximum for what he was as a creator – but it is not always successful, commercially.

Stephen Sondheim – the Intelligence and the magic of Broadway” will air on the Radio in the MEC on Saturday, the 20, the the from 04 of April, and it is also available on the Radio, Conducted by the IMS.