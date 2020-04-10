Jennifer Lopez doesn’t understand the ‘new math’

Jennifer Lopez is not happy with the work and the lessons that the children receive from the school during this period of detachment in which they are away from school on account of the coronavirus.

The singer said to Ellen DeGeneres, that has been in your quarantine to help the kids, Max and Emme, with her homework, but she’s been tripping on something in math.

J-Lo claims that it is supporting the kids as you can, but math is not your thing, since you don’t remember a lot of stuff which he had studied in his time, and thinks that now the workouts are a lot more complex.

“Did you see the bills that the kids are doing now? It’s a new game…) you have a lot of stuff that I don’t understand,” he said, adding that he is trying to work and learn together.

The artist also took the opportunity to mention that, in spite of the difficult situation that is going on in the world because of the pandemic, the COVID-19, ‘this is the time for you to enjoy with your family and regain the time that you sometimes don’t have.

And she called on the people to do the same in their own homes and to take the necessary protective measures to keep calm and in good health, taking into account that the virus could be very dangerous for the people who are most vulnerable.

The wedding’s been postponed

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are aware of what is happening’ in the world, when it comes to preparing for your wedding. The couple decided to delay the ceremony due to a coronavirus and containment measures for the social to prevent the spread of the disease.

She is 50 years old, revealed that the plans had changed, as he spoke to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview from his home. Ellen, you said that the You were planning to get married ‘at any time’, and she replied:

“Some of these days?! In fact, the pandemic has affected him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens next. Honestly, I don’t really know what’s going to happen right now, in terms of dates or anything like that. We have a standard to hold the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a couple of months on how this will be resolved,” he said, giving them to understand that you were planning to get married in the summer (June-September).

The star is currently complying with social distancing in the home with the children, and the groom and his daughters.

“I’ve been so busy in the last few years, it’s good to be home,” she said. “I had planned to take some time off after the Super Bowl, and the World of Dance, which I ended up filming a couple of weeks ago. So, it’s been great so far. I don’t know if it’s going to last for a very long time, and in a month or two, and I might want to jump off the roof, but now it’s all good. It’s a terrible time for all of us, for a moment, the strange, the terrifying, and I don’t know what’s going to happen to you. But you have to reconnect with the family, and Alex, and you don’t have to run around so much, it is also a good one. Therefore, we will do our very best. “, he justified.

