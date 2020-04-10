Justin Timberlake releases music video for “Don’t be Slack,” starring Anna Kendrick

Once on the Other Side,” featuring SZA, a singer, Justin Timberlake has released more music created for the soundtrack of the movie “Troll 2” this week (10/3). It’s a song and dance called ‘ Don’t be Slack”, with the participation of the rapper and killed .Paak. Check out the lyric video:

Justin Timberlake has curated for the soundtrack of “Troll 2,” which debuts in theaters next month. When he served in the first, “Trolls” (2016), and the u.s. the band embarked on the worldwide hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, that earned him a Grammy award, and has been the band’s best-selling a year in the United States.

“The Other Side”, the first glimpse of the “Troll 2”, it is not showing the same potential. The clip was launched on the 22nd of February, it had seven million views to date, the song debuted and peaked at 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.