Kanye West, 2Pac, Fatboy Slim: the 10 songs that samplearam Bill Withers

On Friday, the 3rd day of April, the world lost a legend Bill Withers at the age of 81 years, due to a number of complications of the disease.

Known for hits such as “Ain’t no Sunshine”, “Lean On Me” and “Lovely Day,” the singer-songwriter has been on active duty between 1970 and 1985, around the time his career came to an end after a misunderstanding with the bigwigs of the music industry that have left him frustrated.

Even with a short period of time as a musician has had a tremendous impact, so much so that it has become a part of the Hall of Fame of Rock And Roll in 2015. Not only that, He has been a tremendous influence to many of the names working today in the entertainment industry.

It became more clear than ever before, with artists and bands such as Nile Rodgers (La), Both and so many of the others paying their respects. Most recently, he also made a nice tribute to a guy that was in the Stereogumby separating the 10 songs that will help to keep alive the legacy of the Withers.

Your list will of classic rap songs, more modern, and you can check it out below.

James Blake – Radio Silence” / “Hope She’ll Be Happier”

Even if it is not, technically, a sample of the range of James Blake it brings in the first verse the lyrics that make a reference to the classic song by Bill Withers.

UGK – “Use Me Up” / “Use Me”

Fat boy Slim feat. Macy Gray – “Demons” / “I Can’t Write Left-Handed

Kendrick Lamar – “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” / “Use Me”

Kanye West – “Roses” / “Baby”

2Pac feat. Wyked & Poppi – “Papa-z’s Song” / “Soul Shadow”

Cam’ron feat. Mase – “House & Carriage” / “Who Is He (And What Is He To You)?”

Dr. Dre – “Let Me Ride” / “Kissing My Love”

T. W. D. Y – “Player’s Holiday” / “a Day in the Day.

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – “No Diggity” / “Grandma’s Hands”