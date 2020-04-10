Kim Kardashian creates trend with new hairstyle | Instagram

The famous businesswoman Kim Kardashian you want to create a new trend fashion and nothing better than to take advantage of the fashion week in Paris to show off their great costumes and their related braids multiple.

Not only she has been spotted with this hairstyle because Rihanna on many occasions you have been caught with this iconic hairdo.

Now Kim Kardashian is back with a look more urban to create trend with this new hairstyle.

Was in its official account of Instagram that the socialite posted a picture where he is in Paris for fashion week with a outfit and a tando casual but quirky and as hairstyle takes a braids long that makes it look pretty good.

The photograph just a few hours of its publication is almost a million and a half I like and you don’t need the comments where uttered by the beautiful lucia.

This is not the first time that you use this type of hairstyles since some days ago shared a picture where you used some braids but on that occasion they were very fine root which sparked lots of reviews to be seen a racist before this.

The hairstyle is also used by his daughter North West and your niece Penelope, who also came to the parade of Yeezy in Paris.

In plan the Kardashian have had many behaviors of cultural appropriation of this style by trying to pretend something we are not — brayn (@BriCarrion)

March 24, 2019



those braids belong to the culture of the people racialized of african origin who have been discriminated against (and still are), that put a fashion famous only makes you look that you still take ownership of something that other race is discriminated against to sell you and take advantage of the — nacho (@nachoqnoignaci0)

September 2, 2018





Without doubt this week the fashion will make Kim believes some of the trends because it also ensured that the

latex it would be the

more used this 2020 and therefore he used various costumes of that type.

One of the

costumes that used was one of two pieces with a high collar and gloves, both of ochre color

slender in its silhouette to accentuate perfectly your curves.

Kim is one of the few people that knows how to wear any outfit, accessory, hairstyle or make-up and always gives them their style.