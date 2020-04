Many moms will feel identified at this time with the poor Kim Kardashian, who confessed that he hid in the bathroom to have a little privacy and make a leisurely walkthrough of beauty for its fans.

Unfortunately, the expectation that it had not turned out all that well, since their daughter North was interrupted in full recording and so it was that he reacted the socialite.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian reveals that the fights between her and Kourtney ended up with blood