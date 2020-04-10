Kim Kardashian is betting on the diversity of bodies and makes the business more successful!

The socialite Kim Kardashian we have demonstrated once more that the business is his forte, because that again was placed as one of the entrepreneurs most successful of the moment, although many think otherwise.

It is clear to us that in his 39 years, Kim has been shown to have a great ability to consolidate every one of your goals, a fact that to many of us it is impossible. Through its latest launch of girdles-reducingthe famous socialite showed us to be at the top of the entrepreneurship.

Regarding this issue, Kardashian expressed through an interview with Harper’s Bazaar USA, the start of the project from their girdles, and was not easy as many people think, specifically mentioned the following:

“When I said that I wanted to corsets without seams, they all looked and thought I was crazy. What always bothered me was that there was a seam in the front. You’d have that dress really tight and then you’d see that seam, defeating the purpose of using something with which it seems that you’re not wearing anything underneath”

AlsoKim continued this interview, confirming that she not only cares for the comfort, but glamour at the same time, and their idea with this line girdles it was to have both things. A fact that will without doubt managed with a great success.

As another good news for this part of the family Kardashianis that your new line came to Nordstrom, at the official stores in Manhattan, one of american chains most popular at present, which has a long list of customers and followers in social networks.

With the name of “Skims” the new line of girdles reducing that Kim Kardashian recently launched to the market, in addition to receiving a lot of praise, reached millions in sales within a few hours of being available on the Internet.

It is worth remembering that at the start of the campaign, Kim he was accused of cultural appropriation after naming the brand as “Kimono”, which now makes us think that even that was perhaps one more way to promote this line which has led to the total success of the socialite.

