Kim Kardashian: Photos lining up to buy chicken KFC

Kim Kardashian: Filtered photos in a row to buy chicken KFC

In spite of having millions of dollars, a huge fame and expensive properties, Kim Kardashian is still enjoying the foods in fast food chains as famous as KFC, ffor she and her husband Kanye West wanted to eat fried chicken as a few customers common just in the city of Paris.

The famous socialite and her husband was seen by several fans leaving sorprendrendidos to see her in front of a machine for KFC to order food, a bucket of fried chicken in the city of Paris, where he traveled along with Kanye West.

In the video we can see that Kim and Kanye are going to sort, and Kanye is the one in charge of pressing the screen, who porcierto is explaining the options. The French present were surprised by having seen the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in a place like this.

In the stories of its account of Instagram teased by typing “JPG & KFC”, for they had before going to the luxurious atelier of the designer Jean Paul Gauthier, passed by the delicious fast food, as Kanye loves cmer fried chicken, because we were able to see how they taste in another video.

The daughter of Kim, North, only eats fish, however, it seems that Kim enjoys a bit of white meat. Kim and Kanye look very much in love, as in a video subsequent to this we were able to see very affectionate in the elevator giving a few kisses full of love.

Let us remember that Kim Kardashian recently announced that it will launch its new line of intimate apparel which is expected to be a success. The launch will be exclusive in your internet site to get a garment, you must put your name on a waiting list.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West full name of the entrepreneur you have the time doing this project with, which has had the support of their sisters as they have appeared in several publications using their clothes and promocionándolas.