Kim Kardashian reveals her incredible creativity to take selfies with a wizard

The eccentricities of the socialite most acclaimed in the world, Kim Kardashiannot have limits. A doctor’s recommendation before an injury to his wrist, enough so that the entrepreneur decides to hire an assistant to take the selfies that looks at their social networks.

The wife of singer Kanye West is very active in his account Instagramwhich has triggered an injury in his wrist, as he stated in one of the chapters of his reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where he explained what affected him in a muscle of the hand.

Photo/@YouTube capture

It is known by fans as the celebrity american has by the selfies, images that fill your official accounts, and who falls in love with their millions of followers who are always attentive to their publications.

And as this influencer it must continue to captivate, Kim managed, and asked the help of his assistant, which allows you to rest your wrist, but ensuring that your snapshots will continue to be the order for their fans.

Kim Kardashian solved their problem of the wrist for selfies, with your wizard. / Photo/@YouTube capture

A wizard was the solution to the problem of Kim Kardashian

Kim did not stop in front of any physical impairment to continue being the queen of the social networks. And her mother, Kris Jenner, was surprised in an episode of the series of the Kardashians, when he hears his daughter calling his assistant, Paxy, to help you to take a selfie.

The trick is easy, Kim stretches out his hand pretending that it is she who holds the phone and the photo is taken, but it’s his assistant that does so, as seen in the chapter of the program, according to a review of the portal Elementospe.

The moment it looks fun, both for the main protagonists of the reality show, as to his assistant, who laugh together while doing the parody in the selfie.

