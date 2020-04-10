Kim Kardashian to sue his own sister. | Instagram

Apparently the relationship between the Kardashian is not going at all well and could get worse as Kim Kardashian plans to sue Kourtney for breach of contract, by announcing that you no longer want to be on the reality show.

After 17 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there is a big rift between the family of the reality most famous of the united States.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians allowed to see grow to the family and to be witness of his joys, tragedies, problems and scandals.

The union of the Kardashian Jenner has always been shown on tv, but this apparently has come to an end as Kim accused Kourtney of breach of contract, viol3nc!to and in addition take the case to court.

According to Showbiz, in the eighteenth season of the reality show of the Kardashian reveal the clashes between the family that occurred at the end of 2019.

Kim and Kourtney clashed strongly and it was for this reason that the famous wife of Kanye West has thought to take the case to court.

He explained that one of the sisters did not come regularly to the recordings of the reality, and things were gradually getting worse between the sisters.