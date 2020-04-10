Kris Jenner finally confesses who his favourite daughter is Not Kim Kardashian!

Kris Jenner it is one of the moms most famous of the united States, thanks to that is the matriarch of one of the most celebrated families of the television, the clan Kardashian-Jenner. The socialite and businesswoman of 64 years has finally revealed a secret that was well kept. Who of his five daughters is your favorite? I’ve confessed!

Contrary to what many people think, the queen of social networks, Kim Kardashian West, is not the favourite daughter of Kris Jenner. Although on several occasions it had been rumored that, since Kim was the one that managed to launch to fame to his family thanks to his scandalous sex tape.

In the program Ellen DeGeneres, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner confessed which of her daughters is her favorite. And even though any would think that it could be the lesser, Kylie Jennerin reality it is Khloé Kardashian the darling of the popular mom. ¡OMG!

Khloé Kardashian of 35 years, it has become one of the daughters unconditional to Kris Jenneralthough there were occasions where Khloé insisted that she was adoptedbecause not appeared physically to his sisters (she was blonde and light colored eyes, since she was a child), in recent years, it has become the best friend of Kris and the rest of her sisters, by her unique personality.

Kris Jenner said that Kendall will have a baby

Another important confession that you made the “momager” was that you considered that your daughter’s smart to Kim, while her granddaughter’s pride and joy is her only child Rob Kardashian, Dream of 3 years. But the impressive thing was that Kris Jenner he said that the following of their daughters in having a child, will be the model Kendall Jenner 24 years of age.

You may also be interested in: The mom of the Kardashian adds sexy bikini at 63 years of age (PHOTO)

The amazing thing about this is that Kendall in repeated occasions it has stated that you do not want to have children at a young age and with his career on the rise. However, her mom thinks otherwise. In addition, Kris also said that Kourtney and Kylie they could also give the surprise of a new pregnancy.

Follow us on Instagram and find out the news trend of the week.