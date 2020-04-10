Kristen Bell says that she told him that she wasn’t “pretty enough” early in his career

Kristen Bell became a star, and is notable for starring in tv shows and movies such as “The Good Place”, the “When in Rome,” “Veronica Mars,” and to give a voice to the protagonists of “Frozen”. But, believe it or not, it has not always been ‘good enough’ because of his appearance, the Bell has claimed that they said that she was “not pretty enough”, and not “strange enough”.

“I have received the feedback of a hearing, ‘Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you are not unique enough, or weird enough to play the awkward girl’,” she revealed to Vanity Fair.

Bell said he wasn’t sure what to think of these comments. “I was like, ‘OK, it just means that I can be an actress? What do you mean?’ It was for this reason that I have received the feedback on all of the auditions”. Watch it below:

Fortunately, things have changed for the star: “I don’t Think that, as they aged, these things have changed, and it’s almost gone,” said Bell. “It’s such a huge gray area right now of all of those beautiful stories that you can tell that people are one dimensional that you don’t need to be a thing.

The Bell has been seen most recently on the season finale of “The Good Place” and the voice of the main protagonist in “Frozen 2,” which has become the animated film with the highest box office in history. Most recently, she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for her performance in the role of Eleanor Shellstrop in “The Good Place”.

