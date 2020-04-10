Kylie Jenner is going to release the soap by a coronavirus

Kylie Jenner, through his company, Has Cosmetics, announced today that it is taking steps to assist in fighting the coronavirus.

In the business, and empowering, in a partnership with Coty, the brand, which it acquired part of its business in the past year, are going to make a hand soap hand sanitizer to be distributed to the hospitals on the Island.

In the Case with Cosmetics that justifies the manufacture of soap, as part of the company to respond to and assist in the global economic crisis, to help stop the spread of the virus, we should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and do it several times a day.

Don’t know if the bar soap or the liquid soap, you will also get some of your other customers.

Has already helped in the fight against the virus by donating US$ 1 million (Us$ 5.1 million) to the hospital.

Donations from the famous

As well as Kylie Jenner, different celebrities have already joined the social isolation, and some of the celebs went above and beyond, and they have decided to donate some money to help the fight against the covid-19.

Rihanna has donated a USD$ 5 million ($25 .6 million), through its foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

She Was A company of which a director is a partner, donated$ 1 million to the department of Health to help in the fight against the disease.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated$ 1 million to the program. The money was then distributed among the organizations, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, which provide food for people at risk.

Angelina Jolie has donated US$ 1 million ($5 million) for The Kid’s Hungry. The organization of feeding of children of low-income communities who depend on the meals to eat.