Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and other female entrepreneurs of beauty come together to address the coronavirus eint | Shows

Celebrities from the entertainment unite to fight against the advance of the COVID-19. Artists such as Kylie JennerDrew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham, who are also the founders of various brands of beauty, they decided to get together to provide the implements of health to thousands of workers in the first line of response.

The initiative was publicized by the younger sister of the clan Kardashian through your account Instagramplatform in which he stressed the willingness of his colleagues entrepreneurs to combat the pandemic.

“I’m happy to aliarme with my fellow founders of beauty brands to support doctors, nurses and all health workers in the defence lines. We are very thankful for all the heroes that put their lives at risk to save ours,” said the young billionaire.

Kylie Jenner he expressed that this union was made with the aim of submitting materials required for the protection of the medical staff. “Together, we will donate essential implements and a contribution to the emergency fund,” he said on the platform.

The entrepreneurs, which also include Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, they encourage their followers and fans to make their own donations.

