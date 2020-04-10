Lady Gaga and Apple are partnering to show a virtual One-World-Together, at-Home Users of the iPhone,

We used to see great artists coming together in a concert to benefit in times of great excitement in the world. So it was in the 80’s with the albumWe Are the World – USA for Africa” and it’s also in the mega-show “Live Aid“ in order to fight against starvation in Africa

Right now, the world will pass you for a moment, and the artists are also looking to raise funds to help in the fight against the COVID-19. But how to bring together a group of people and artists all in one place, without taking all the risk?

The pop star Lady Gaga you are heading up the organization of a major virtual event streamed over the internet, with the support of the world health organization (World Health Organization), and the relay for the main social networks. Apple will also relay a live event to users.



In the program’s presenter, Jimmy Fallon, Lady Gaga has done an Incredible directly to Tim Cook, who announced a donation of us $ 10 million to fund humanitarian assistance, organized by the world health organization.

The festival One World, Together, at Home, will take place on the 18th of April (Saturday), to 21 at the time of the event. It will bring together artists, such as: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The festival, which also aimed to raise funds, and also you want to be a great tribute to the health workers who risk their lives every day to take care of the victims of the coronavirus.