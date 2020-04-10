Lady Gaga and the WHO: together, at home,





Their lives shows are streamed over the internet, are in high demand around the world, thanks to the quarantine. Even the World Health Organization’s (WHO) got in on the trend: on the next day, the 18th, in partnership with the singer, Lady Gaga, and the NGO, Global Citizen, will be shown on platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, the one that promises to be the “life of lives”, “One World:

Let your at Home is A world: working Together in the home. In Brazil, the event will also be broadcasted through the channels, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel. Images from around the world, the show will be attended by names such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, and Chris Martin, among others. The presentation will be in the hands of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the big names in american TV. At the press conference announcing the event Lady Gaga has said that the industry is in the

entertainment, has raised more than$ 35 million to the fund of the UN, which is promoting the battle of the coronavirus. “We are very grateful to the health professionals,” said the singer.

The presentation of the double Jorge & Mateus live streamed on Saturday (4th) beat the world record on Youtube: it has to be treated at the same time by a total of 3.1 million people. Since then, the video of the 4h36 has surpassed 40 million views. Anyone who is a fan of the duo need not worry: the concert “At the Garage”, was held in the city of Goiania, the following is available online. Artists such as Linda Mendoza, and Maiara, and Lucas has already announced to the lives of its own in your bathroom. The charities will be grateful for the revenue that is huge, as is the audience.