Lady Gaga reveals himself to be “excited” to be a mother Today

The 34-year-old Lady Gaga is a woman who is in love and is looking forward to his love, Michael Polansky bring forth fruit.

In an interview with the edit in may the InStylethe singer said he hoped very soon to raise a family.

“I can tell you that I’m really excited about the idea of having children,” she began to count, even going so far as to state the following: “I can’t wait to be a mother.”.

Furthermore, with respect to the project the future connected with his life and person, and Lady Gaga has stressed that you want to get married, Michael Polansky and is thus able to carry out its desires to the older ones.

