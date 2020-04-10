Liam Hemsworth reveals what has helped him to keep his head held high, after the divorce of Miley Cyrus’, and assesses how well it has been a new phase of your life; you know all the details

The ball to the front! By 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stunned the world by announcing their divorce after less than a year of marriage. In an interview with the magazine, Men’s Health, on the australian this month, the actor have revealed that he helped out during the phase of separation, and, as he says of the difficult time they lived in.

In addition to being on the cover of the publication in which it showed off his physique in “a god in Greek, the artist, had a chat with a sincere, and he said that working out has helped him a lot during the period of the divorce. “Over the last six months, to be honest, to keep your head up and just keep the balance, I would say that you do this year [físico] it has been important to me.”, she said.

The routine of the workouts, you also have to do with his fitness to be starring in the series “the Most Dangerous Game”, the new betting platform for streaming on Quibi. “I’ve spent the higher a part of the project, running through the streets, and being beaten up as well. But it was great because it kept me on the move. I was running 10 miles a day or something like that, which I have never done in my life”he said. Her trainer, Jason Walsh, he was able to get the very best from the Reading: “I have not seen him so happy in a long time. We took advantage of it.”.

The brother of Chris Hemsworth couldn’t contain the laughter when asked if this could be considered a ‘reconstruction’ of his life. “Yes, yes, it’s a very good way of putting it,”he said. Another factor that may have contributed to this, it has first name and last name: Gabriella Brooks.

According to E! News, and the relationship of the actor with the 23-year-old is going from strength to strength, and has been adopted by a family in Hemsworth. Internet in Australia the family of the artist-live) it’s definitely a good one for both of them. She wants to be in the country, in so far as he, and the two of them really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He did not feel that it is moving away from us”revealed a source from the web site.

In August, 2019 at the latest, Hemsworth asked for a divorce just a few months after the ceremony of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the decision. The process has been completed in the month of January of the year 2020, after the married couple to enter into a settlement agreement in the prior month. Currently, Miley Cyrus has been dating singer Cody Simpson.