Lollapalooza, Paris has been officially pushed back to 2021

The Lollapalooza, Paris not going to happen by the year 2020.

Scheduled for the next few days, the 18th and 19th of July, in the French edition of the festival, Perry Farrell announced that there is now little to account for the Coronavirus, the party is going to happen in the next year, with dates set for the 17th and 18th of July 2021.

In a statement, the organization said that the tickets were purchased this year, and will be valid for the next year, and that more information will be made available in the official channels of the event.

In addition, he confirmed that the Pearl Jam, the headliner this year, it is yet to be confirmed. Was Eilishthe other main attraction, it has not been confirmed.

The Lollapalooza Of Paris By 2020 – Press Release

On the lollapolooza festival in Paris will not happen this year. We are disappointed that we have to make that decision, but it is the health and safety of our fans, artists, and all of our teams are in the top priority. We will return to in the next year, on Saturday July 17th and Sunday the 18th of July, and we are thrilled to confirm that Pearl Jam will be back to play with us in 2021! In the name of the lollapolooza festival in Paris, we also extend our gratitude to the Family of Lollapalooza: fans and artists who are waiting impatiently to come together through the magic of the experience of a Lollapalooza. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your understanding. Please take care of yourself, take care of your family, friends, and to be generous to those who need you most.

Lollapalooza In Brazil To 2020

Here in Brazil, Lollapalooza has been held in December, and confirmed that the but Guns N’ Roses, Travis, Scott and The Strokes.

There is still no official information on the other artists in the line-up is guaranteed.

