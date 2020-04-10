Marvel is now developing a film from the ‘Young Avengers’

According to the ComicBook.comthe The Universe, Cinematic, Marvel Comics you are now ready to be further expanded.

The senior editor of the Geeks WorldWide he announced on his Twitter account that the Marvel Studios you are getting ready for the pre-production of the ‘Young Avengers’one of the projects, the most eagerly-awaited and ambitious in the pantheon of super-heroic. In the meantime, the company has not yet issued an official announcement, so treat the information as rumor.

It is worth noting that, more recently, in the Marvel comics, I would be considering developing a limited series for the Disney+.

With the news that he had won when Hailee Steinfeld it was billed as one of the top-listed companies for a living in the role of Kate Bishop in a series of energy-used to.

For those who don’t know, the staff of theThe Young Avengers‘ that is formed by Hulkling, the young Man is Iron, weight, Height, Wiccano, Gaviã Archer, and Patriot.