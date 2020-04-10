Marvel Studios will update the poster for ‘Black Widow’ with new release date

After the adjournment of the The Black Widow for the 6th of November – a date that originally belonged to the The Eternal – Marvel Studios has released a poster for up-to-date on the film, and now, with the new data.

Check it out:

In the spy thriller from Marvel Studios,”the Black Widow”, Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black Widow, is confronted with the darker parts of its history, when a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past. Haunted by a force that’s not going to stop until we get it In, and they must deal with their history as a spy, and the relationships with most of the long before he became an avenger.

The Black Widow the account in the direction of the Cate Shortland. The plot will now be among the events of the Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson returning to the role of the heroine, the cast also features David Harbour (Stranger Things) such as the Guardian, Red, Rachel Weisz (The Bourne Legacy) as the Iron Lady, Ray Winstone (For The Insiders), O. T. Fagbenle The Handmaid”s Tale as a to los angeles. Florence Pugh (The rightful King) as Yelena Belova.