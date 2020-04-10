Of R$ 167 PER MONTH | Packages 2021 to New York, Barcelona, Japan and Johannesburg

* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

Nothing like dreaming about the next vacation, to relax a little bit in the rush of day-to-day. Now, if you can get to make this dream come true by spending a little? The Hurb is a bunch of deals in the last few days, in order to help advance such a plan in 2021, with the packages, at greatly reduced prices. You have several travels abroad-R$ 1.999, take a look at it!

On the Hurb

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more. In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

From 2019, the Hurb has stamp, Disney, Select,, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

On The Tokyo

The capital city of Japan and is visited by more than 2.5 million people each year. In the city, it is possible to visit buddhist temples, shrines, such as Meiji and Sensoji, as well as parks and gardens even in the city, one of the most sought after place for the tourists.

The package is for R$ 1.999 in the Hurb, offers a 7 days, and in Japan, with flights and accommodation. It is possible to choose a date between march 1st and November 30th, except for July and holidays.

The flights will depart from the following cities in brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia and Belo Horizonte, brazil. The stay in Tokyo will be at the Hotel Mystays Kameido, Hotel Mystays Higashi-Ikebukuro, or another one in the same category as the standard 3-star hotel with no coffee in the morning.

New York City

One of the most famous cities in the world, New York city, there are so many things to visit that it’s hard to even know where to start. If this is your first time, you can check out the sights of the more common: the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge, Fifth Avenue, the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock.

The package is for R$ 1.999 in the Hurb offers you 4 nights in a hotel in new york city, with airfare and lodging not included. You can choose a date between march 1st and November 30th, except for July and holidays for a visit to the Big Apple.

The flights will depart from the following cities in brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia and Belo Horizonte, brazil. To stay in New York city, will be at the Pennsylvania Hotel, or any other of the same category a standard 3 star hotel with no coffee in the morning.

Barcelona

The Spanish city also has a lot of things for tourists to do. For example, there is a road map for Money, to get to know the works are created by architect, Antonio Gaudi. The Gothic Quarter is also a great time to set an entire day just to do this kind of a trip back in time. In addition to this, there is the Camp Nou stadium, the soccer team of Barcelona, the museums, the beaches, Las Ramblas, Montjuic and the magic fountains, and much, much more.

With only R$ 1.999, you will guarantee your package to Barcelona with an 8 and the daily including flights and accommodation with breakfast in the morning. It is possible to schedule the dates between the 1st of march and the 30th of November, except for July and holidays.

The flights will depart from the following cities in brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasilia, and Belo Horizonte, brazil. The lodging in Barcelona will be at the hotel Europark or the other of the same category, the standard is 3 star hotel with breakfast in the morning.

On The Johannesburg

The largest city in South Africa’s main tourist attractions, that is, the places where you can start, to south africa, a small town near the Home of the Mandela’s, the Carlton Centre, and Museum of the Apartheid era. It also gives the opportunity to get to know the wild side of Africa, in the Park, Pilanesberg, or see lions at the Lion Park.

The Hurb is now offering a 5 days in Johannesburg, for only R$ 1.999, with passages and areas, and lodging are included. You can choose a date between April 1st and November 30th, except for July and holidays.

The flights will depart from the following cities in brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia and Belo Horizonte, brazil. The accommodation in Johannesburg is in the hotel Mercure Johannesburg Randburg, or any other of the same category a standard 3 star hotel with no coffee in the morning.

About Santiago de + san Pedro de Atacama

For a trip closer to Santiago, Chile. The prize package includes airfare and 7 nights, 3 of them in Santiago, and 4 in San Pedro de Atacama. This is the second destination is a travel-ecotourism in a small town in the middle of the Atacama Desert. It is possible to see the geysers, volcanoes, and much, much more out there, a truly unforgettable experience.

This promotional package of$ 1.999 for the city of Santiago, Hurb allows you to schedule from 1 march to 30 November, except for July and holidays.

The flights will depart from the following cities in brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia and Belo Horizonte, brazil.

To stay in Santiago, you will be in the ExMonarca by the Design of the Apartments, the Apart Hotel Carlton House is located. Already in San Pedro de Atacama in Hotel Tambillo. In the case of non-availability of the hotels in the chosen time period, the accommodation will be provided in the hotel of the same category: standard 3 stars hotel with breakfast in the morning.

Want more options for your holiday in 2021?

These, and many, many others packages, domestic and international supply you will find on the Hurb.

