Phoebe Waller-Bridge, eDaniel Craig wish to thank the health professionals of

More than 70 artists and celebrities from the Uk took part in a video to thank all the health professionals in the NHS, at work, in the battle for the new coronavirus, the department of public health, the british, among them Daniel Craig and Phoebe Waller-Bridgesuperstar writer / producer / editor 007: No Time to Diefirst, long delayed by the pandemic – watch it above.

The collection also includes names such as Elton John, Kate Winslet (Titanic), Mick Jagger, Gordon Ramsay, Benedict Cumberbatch (The detective story), Martin Freeman (In The Hobbit), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Boyega (Star Wars: clone Wars), and many, many others, all the while holding up posters of gratitude to the NHS, and saying, “Thank you“. In the middle of the video Prerana Issarthe chief-of-staff of the british national health service, says that the thank you is for all health professionals, porters and hospital cleaners to carers, nurses and doctors.

The effects of coronavirus on pop culture

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.