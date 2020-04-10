Public health service in the United Kingdom, inspires, thanks to the stars of the british

Several celebrities, the british joined in on the videos, thanks to the NHS, the health service of the british, which inspired the SUS, brazil, for their hard work during a pandemic coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Posted in Twitter by itself, the NHS, and the video will begin with public officials such as the chief nurse Ruth May, is grateful to the medical staff. And to follow up with an announcement that the other people would also like to extend his or her feelings.

The list of the famous who share a “thank you”, hold a sheet of paper with the hashtags #OurNHSPeople and ThankYouNHS is great. Among the actors include Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Naomi Harris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Keira Knightley, Jude Law, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Henry Cavill, John Boyega. But there are also singers such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Kyle Minogue and many other celebrities.

In this time of crisis in the health world, public health has gained increasing recognition and value systems such as the NHS and the UHS if they make contrasts to cope with the situation in the country with no plan for health care by the state, such as the united states, which they are not prepared to support the population.